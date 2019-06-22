Parliament Approves £76.9m For BSTEM

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Education Minister

Parliament has approved a loan facility of £76.9 million for the supply and installation of educational equipment and training in Basic Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (BSTEM) Education.

The BSTEM programme being pursued by the Akufo-Addo government involves the expansion of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in 10 regional BSTEM offices, provision of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and STEM equipment, as well as training of junior high school (JHS) and primary school teachers.

The project, which is expected to take five years to complete, will introduce engineering and technology education and effective pedagogy into the basic education curriculum, introduce an investigative and inquiry-based approach to BSTEM teaching in line with international best practices in the Ghanaian curriculum and also allay fears of teaching and learning mathematics at the basic level.

The project will also provide all 38, 7155 JHSs, primary schools and kindergarten schools with science and mathematics equipment. Besides, it will train 9,906 science and 9,905 mathematics teachers, including 14,665 primary and 14,145 kindergarten teachers within the basic educational curriculum.

According to the chairman of Education Committee, Steven Siaka, the contractor would have to make available to the Ministry of Education the recommended specifications for the refurbishment of the BSTEM Centre.

He explained that throughout the contract period, the supplier or the contractor would assume responsibility for the purchase, supply, shipment, clearance and delivery of equipment to the BSTEM in addition to all teaching and computer equipment.

“The supplier would also manage the curriculum development, curriculum resources and training as well as all pre and post project advice, monitoring and evaluation of the project,” the chairman of the Education Committee said.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr