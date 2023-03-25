Parliament Approves Gaewu, Koomson For Supreme Court

Parliament last night approved the nominations of Justices George Kingsley Koomson and Ernest Yao Gaewu to the Supreme Court.

The two jurists were nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo alongside Justices Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, who were confirmed last year.

Justice George Kinsley Koomson, nominated from the Court of Appeal, received 139 Yes votes to 133 No votes, while Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, nominated from the High Court, received 138 Yes votes to 134 No votes after a secret voting by the House.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, announced the results and declared the nominees’ approval.

The Minority NDC caucus initially opposed the confirmation of the two nominees after arguing that Justice Gaewu was once a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC MPs again said Justice Koomson “just joined the Court of Appeal,” and that there were other competent and qualified justices who could have been elevated to the Supreme Court instead of him.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House