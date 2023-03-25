Mahama Mad With NDC MPs For Approving Akufo-Addo Ministers

John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has heavily descended on the opposition Minority Members of Parliament over the overwhelming endorsement of the President’s ministerial nominees.

According to Mr. Mahama, he is very disappointed in the NDC MPs for sacrificing their parochial and personal interest to vote against the principled position adopted by the party.

Parliament on Friday approved all the six ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after initial confusion in the Chamber by the two caucuses.

The secret voting took place after the Appointments Committee could not reach a consensus in recommending the approval of the nominees.

Announcing the results after the vote on Friday, March 24, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin mentioned that “Honourable Members, at long last collation of votes, has ended. Of the register of 275 eligible voters, 3 voters were absent so 272 did exercise their franchise”.

“The results of the voting are as follows; KT Hammond 154 Yes, 116 No, rejected 1; Bryan Acheampong, 167 Yes, 98 No, rejected 4, abstention 3. Stephen Asamoah Boateng 147 Yes, 122 No, and 3 abstention. Mohammed Amin Adams 152 Yes, 117 No, rejected 1, abstention 2. Osei Bonsu Amoah 149 Yes, 120 No, abstention 3 and Stephen Amoah 146 yes, 123 no, 3 abstention.”

He added that “The House has accordingly approved the nominations of the following persons as ministers and a deputy minister by 79(1) of the constitution.”

Thereafter, scores of the party members took on the Minority Caucus to the cleaners for approving the Ministers.

However, some of the MPs, such as North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Madina MP, Francis Sosu, Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, among others in a smart move also took to social media to defend themselves by attacking the new Leadership of the Minority caucus.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr. Mahama said “A couple of weeks ago, our NDC group in Parliament announced a principled position not to approve any new ministers until the President has taken steps to significantly reduce the size of his government”.

“This position was supported by a broad section of Ghanaians and public advocacy groups. Unfortunately, Ghanaians were sorely disappointed yesterday when several members of the Minority for some parochial and personal interest voted against the principled position adopted by the party. I am also disappointed”.

He continues that “Those responsible for this betrayal must do some serious soul searching and learn to place national interest over personal interest”.

“Equally disappointing is the President’s refusal to seize the opportunity to realign and downsize his bloated government when the NPP flagbearer hopefuls and the Chieftaincy minister resigned”.

“Clearly in this time of crisis and excruciating hardships, President Akufo-Addo, his NPP administration, and some of our MPs are out of tune with the mood of the Ghanaian people”.

“I still believe, as I said in Ho recently, that in this time of crisis, the government can still run efficiently with not more than 60 ministers. For our grassroots members and all Ghanaians who are disappointed by this insensitivity, I urge you not to despair” he added.

“2024 offers us an opportunity to work hard to defeat this reckless government that seeks to destroy our democracy and the very livelihoods of Ghanaians- an opportunity for us to work and build the Ghana we all want from January 07, 2025” Mr. Mahama underscored.

BY Daniel Bampoe