7 File For NDC Primaries In Zebilla, As Cletus Avoka Finally Hangs Boots

Cletus Avoka

Member of Parliament for the Zebilla Constituency, Cletus Apul Avoka seem to be tired now and wants to succumb to the pressure from nature. His current stay in Parliament may be his last time in the law-making House if he does not make a u-turn to contest and win the Zebilla parliamentary seat in 2028.

DAILY GUIDE’s checks in Zebilla reveals that Cletus Apul Avoka did not file to contest in the primaries slated for May 13, 2023.

At the close of nomination on March 22, 2023, seven persons from various socio-economic backgrounds had filed to contest the primaries to replace Cletus Avoka and to represent the NDC in the 2024 parliamentary elections in the constituency.

The seven aspirants are Dr. Simon Batamya Aseno, Bernard Wintimah Azumah, Lawyer Maxwell Ziyerley Agbambilla, Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla, Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre, Abukura Asumda and Agbango Simon Ayande.

Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Ayamwego, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE said the vetting of the nominees will start from April 3, 2023, and expect that all aspirants will conduct clean and lawful campaigns ahead of the vetting and even before the primaries on May 13, 2023.

Asked if the party is not worried over the absence of Cletus Apul Avoka from the contest, the Constituency Secretary said, the absence was expected, and that could be the reason seven party members have come out to contest.

“… Hon. Cletus Avoka has done his part for the party and has served the people of Zebilla Constituency very well. He cannot be faulted for not filing to contest in the primaries this year. He has done well and he must be commended for a good job done.”

The National Democratic Congress has represented the Zebilla Constituency (changed from Bawku West in 2004) for six times, making 24 years. All these years, the party has been represented by Lawyer Cletus Apul Avoka. Now it is not clear if the people of Zebilla Constituency loved the NDC or they loved Cletus Avoka.

The 2024 Parliamentary Election will be the first time since 1992 that Cletus Avoka will not be representing the NDC. This time, any of the seven persons mentioned above that will win the primaries come May 13, 2023 will represent the NDC.

Some of the aspirants who spoke to DAILY GUIDE said, it is going to be a big task campaigning and replacing Lawyer Cletus Avoka on the 2024 parliamentary ballot paper.

FROM Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Zebilla