Parliament Backs Off Luxury Chamber Project

The Parliamentary Service Board has accordingly taken the development of the proposed $200 million luxury Chamber out of its agenda.

It follows intense pressure from Ghanaians to halt such a project.

Ghanaians have been campaigning against the project under the hashtag #DropThatChamber.

A Convenor of the #DropThatChamber campaign, Ernesto Yeboah was arrested in Parliament last week together with two others.

But Acting Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, in a statement, said the Parliamentary Service Board on July 8, 2019 held a meeting where it “considered the burning issue of the development of a proposed new Parliamentary Chamber.”

The statement said “the Board, has, upon reviewing representations made to it by well-meaning Ghanaians, accordingly taken the development of the new Chamber block out of its present agenda.”

It said “the development of the Parliamentary enclave and a new Chamber block and offices shall however remain an essential and integral part of the future plans of the Legislature, in a bid to provide a strong, accountable, responsive and transparent Parliament to serve the purpose of Parliament”

BY Melvin Tarlue