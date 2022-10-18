Parliament Grills 4 SC Nominees Today

THE four justices nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointment to the Supreme Court will face the Appointments Committee of Parliament today.

Justices Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, George Kinsley Koomson, and Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, all of the Court of Appeal, as well as Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu of the High Court will have their appointments considered by members of the Appointments Committee.

A notice of the public hearing was announced yesterday by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament.

Acting on the advice of the Judicial Council and in consultation with the Council of State, President Akufo-Addo, on July 26 this year, presented to Parliament the justices for consideration for appointments.

In a primetime announcement, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who read a letter from the presidency, said the President explained that the appointment was as a result of pending and projected vacancies on the Supreme Court this year.

The Speaker said the letter of the President also indicated that the Judicial Council advised him (President) on July 4, 2022 by a letter under the hand of its Chairperson, Chief Justice Anin Yeboah of the suitability of his nominations for appointment to the court for the named persons in accordance with Article 144 Clause 2 of the Constitution of the Republic.

“Upon receipt of the Judicial Council’s advice and in accordance with my duty under Article 144 Clause 2, I consulted the Council of State by submitting the names and curriculum vitae of the nominees for appointment to the court,” the Speaker quoted the President as saying.

“The Council of State has, by a letter dated July 25, 2022, notified me of the successful completion of the consultation process,” President Akufo-Addo reportedly said.

“I am therefore, in accordance with Article 144 Clause 2, seeking the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as justices of the Supreme Court.

“Their CVs are hereby attached. I am fully satisfied that each of these persons is duly qualified and eminently fit to discharge the functions of a justice of the Supreme Court,” the correspondence intimated.

Speaker Bagbin said the President had asked the House to expeditiously proceed with the approval of the nominees to enable them assume office as soon as practicable.

Mr. Bagbin consequently referred the nominees to the Appointments Committee for consideration and report to the House.

By Ernest Kofi Adu