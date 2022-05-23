Parliament Resumes Tomorrow May 24, Adwoa Safo Case On Table

Parliament is expected to reconvene from recess tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10am for its Second meeting of the Second Session of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The announcement was contained in a notice to the Members of Parliament, and signed by the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah.

The House is likely to consider the report of the Privileges Committee on three MPs referred to it by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin following their continuous absence from the last meeting.

The three are MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The Privileges Committee which was given two weeks after the resumption of Parliament to present their reports are yet to sit on the matter.

By Vincent Kubi