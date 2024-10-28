Parliamentary Service Returns Supreme Court Processes, Citing Constitutional Immunity

In a dramatic turn of events, the Parliamentary Service has returned processes served by the Supreme Court, citing constitutional immunity.

The move was directed by Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, who argued that the attempted service on October 15 and 16, 2024, contravened Article 117 of the 1992 Constitution.

According to a letter addressed to the Registrar of the Supreme Court, the Speaker noted that the service was also contrary to a circular issued by Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela C.A. Korangteng (JA), on July 12, 2024.

The circular, referenced SCR9, emphasized the enforcement of Articles 117 and 118 of the Constitution, granting immunity from service of process and arrest.

The returned processes were served by three bailiffs of the Court at the Legal Services Office of the Parliamentary Service.

Deputy Clerk Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, in the letter, requested the Registrar to take necessary action.

Below is the letter:

BY Daniel Bampoe