Afia Akoto Fires Cynthia Morrison Over Attacks On NPP Candidate

Afia Akoto

In a blistering attack, Afia Akoto, a former Deputy CEO of MASLOC and current campaign team member of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has lashed out at Cynthia Mamle Morrison, MP for Agona West, accusing her of thriving on chaos and forgetting the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) contributions to her success.

Mame Afia Akoto’s comments come on the heels of Morrison’s decision to run as an independent parliamentary candidate, despite losing the NPP primary to Chris Arthur.

Cynthia Morrison, the incumbent MP for Agona West Constituency, has been embroiled in controversy, including allegations of attacking the NPP parliamentary candidate with guns.

Afia Akoto reacting expressed worried over the incident and slammed Cynthia Morrison, stating that she has consistently created trouble within the party, from unseating a sitting MP to clashing with her Municipal and District Chief Executive and executives.

“It’s been one trouble to the other,” Akoto noted, questioning Morrison’s leadership and contributions to the party.

Afia Akoto also reminded Cynthia Morrison of the support she received from the NPP, particularly when she was a constituency women’s organizer.

“The NPP is bigger than any individual, and the spirit that backs the party will not forgive anyone who tries to destroy it,” Akoto warned, cautioning Morrison that her actions would ultimately lead to “absolute shame.”

Cythia Morrison’s decision to go independent has sparked tension within the NPP, with some members expressing concern about her loyalty to the party.

In a post she noted that “Cynthia Morrison has always thrived on what she terms as “mafiaso” it’s a shame how she has forgotten what the NPP has done for her in the last years as a constituency women’s organizer till date”.

“She used her position to unseat a sitting MP. Did hell break loose then. Can she tell us (NPP) what she has done for the party in her leadership? It’s been one trouble to the other”.

“From fighting her MCE who is now the regional Minister and her executives. One trouble to the other…. I didn’t want to say anything about the things going on in her constituency because I dont live there. But at least I know when to leave the stage when the applause is loud. Thus, a mark of good leadership”.

“She should remember how some of us stood by her when nobody believed in her to become an MP, when she was a constituency women’s organizer. The NPP is bigger than any individual, and the spirit that backs the party will not forgive anyone who tries to destroy it”.

“She will end up in absolute shame at the end if she keeps fighting everyone,” Afia Akoto stated in the post.

-BY Daniel Bampoe