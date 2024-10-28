US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Individuals Threatening Ghana’s Democracy

In a significant move to safeguard Ghana’s democratic integrity, the United States Department of State has announced a visa restriction policy targeting individuals undermining the country’s democratic processes.

This decision, effective October 28, 2024, comes ahead of Ghana’s presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7, 2024.

The policy, authorized under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, specifically targets individuals responsible for actions disrupting Ghana’s democratic fabric.

These actions include manipulating the electoral process, using violence, intimidating voters or political representatives, preventing freedoms of association or assembly, or improperly influencing the election’s outcome.

Ghana’s democratic achievements, marked by three decades of peaceful power transitions, have earned recognition from the US.

This move reinforces Washington’s commitment to supporting Ghanaians’ aspirations for a fair, peaceful, and transparent electoral process.

The US stands firm in upholding democratic integrity, sending a clear warning to potential perpetrators.

This policy underscores Washington’s dedication to advancing democratic values globally and preventing manipulation or violence in Ghana’s electoral process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe