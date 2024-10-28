Cynthia Morrison, NPP PC Clash Over Agona West Parliamentary Seat

The Agona West Constituency in the Central Region has witnessed a violent clash between supporters of incumbent Member of Parliament Cynthia Morrison and New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate Chris Arthur.

The incident occurred on Sunday October 27, 2024, during a campaign rally, leaving four people injured, including Haruna Rashid, Agona West NPP Constituency Nasara Coordinator.

Background of the Conflict

The Agona West constituency has been a hotspot for political tensions, with Cynthia Morrison, the incumbent MP, facing opposition from within her own party.

In the NPP primary, Morrison lost to Chris Arthur, who is now the party’s parliamentary candidate. Morrison has since decided to run as an independent candidate.

The Incident

On October 27, 2024, Chris Arthur’s convoy encountered a roadblock allegedly set up by Cynthia Morrison’s supporters in Agona Nyarkrom.

As the convoy attempted to turn away, shots were fired, and Haruna Rashid was struck in the ribs.

Three others were also injured.

Cynthia Morrison’s Accounts

In an interview on radio, Cynthia Morrison denied any involvement in the shooting, stating she was unaware of the gunfire at the time.

She explained that her focus was on her campaign program, and she only learned of the incident afterward.

Chris Arthur’s Response

Chris Arthur recounted the incident, describing how his convoy encountered the roadblock and the subsequent shooting.

He alleged that unidentified individuals poured alcohol on their driver, causing him to lose control, before two men approached and shot Rashid.

Investigations

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify the perpetrators.

The Central Regional Police Command has increased its presence in the area to maintain peace and order.

Reactions

Alhaji Jibri Tanko, Agona West NPP Constituency Chairman, condemned the violence, warning supporters to avoid intimidation.

Cynthia Morrison also called for calm, stating that she would cooperate with the police investigation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe