Bawku Chieftancy Claims 15 Lives

The Bawku conflict in the North Eastern Region has escalated, resulting in the loss of at least 15 lives according to Agbambilla Ziyerley Maxwell, lawyer for the Bawku Naaba.

Speaking on Joy News, on Monday, October 28, 2024, Agbambilla said “For my information, we have currently lost a minimum of 15 people in Bawku and some are being slaughtered in Walewale”.

He added that, the Attorney-General should have swiftly issued another arrest warrant for Alhaji Seidu Abagre, who had been in exile since his installation as a rival chief in February 2023, but has returned to Bawku after a Kumasi High Court quashed his arrest warrant on October 17, 2024.

“We were told that the Attorney-General didn’t even put in a response so the Court had no choice but to revoke his (Alhaji Seidu Abagre’s) arrest warrant.”

He explained “The Attorney-General simply could have issued another arrest warrant but they didn’t do that,” he stressed, and blamed the Attorney-General for not doing the right thing hence the return of Alhaji Seidu.

Agbambilla said that the Bawku Naaba is not happy about the return of Alhaji Seidu Abagre.

Fresh Case

On Sunday, October 27, 2024, a fresh attack happened when some assailants set up roadblocks in both Gbimsi and Walewale Town, stopping vehicles to identify potential targets.

At least, eight persons allegedly died in the gruesome incident.

This surge in violence stems from decades-long dispute between the Mamprusi and Kusasi ethnic groups over chieftaincy rights and influence.

Historical Roots of the Conflict

The conflict’s origins date back to 1931 when the Kusasis were placed under the authority of the Mamprusi Bawku Naba.

However, the Kusasis later felt imposed upon by the colonial administration and sought independence, leading to the appointment of their own Bawku Naba in 1957.

This dual claim to the throne has fueled intermittent violence.

Recent Developments

On October 27, 2024, assailants set up roadblocks in Gbimsi and Walewale Town, targeting specific groups and resulting in eight fatalities.

The return of Alhaji Seidu Abagre, a rival chief installed in February 2023, has exacerbated tensions. His arrest warrant was quashed by a Kumasi High Court on October 17, 2024, prompting criticism from Agbambilla, who blamed the Attorney-General for not issuing another warrant.

Calls for Peace

Despite efforts by the National Peace Council and security forces, the conflict persists.

Experts advocate for dialogue, emphasizing that violence only yields temporary respite, not lasting peace.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the intricate nature of the conflict and its potential allure for extremist groups.

Humanitarian Impact

The protracted violence has transformed Bawku into a ghost town, crippling economic activity and displacing residents.

Schools and hospitals remain closed, worsening living conditions.

The conflict underscores the urgent need for effective conflict resolution and peace-building initiatives.

BY Daniel Bampoe