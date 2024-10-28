EC Reverses 20 Polling Stations Ballot Statistics

In a significant development, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced revisions to the 2024 ballot statistics for 20 polling stations.

This update, effective immediately, necessitates the printing of additional ballot booklets to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

In a statement, the EC said the decision follows comprehensive reviews by District Registration Review Officers (DRROs) and rulings by High Courts, aimed at addressing discrepancies during voter registration.

The revisions also drew from the re-exhibition process of the 2024 Provisional Voters Register, which enabled citizens and parties to verify voter information and identify inaccuracies or omissions.

Background of the Revisions

The EC’s move is part of ongoing efforts to refine the electoral process, ensuring transparency and collaboration.

Previous concerns surrounding voter registration irregularities and disputes prompted the EC to undertake these revisions.

-BY Daniel Bampoe