Security Beefed Up In Bawku

The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces have reaffirmed their commitment to restoring peace and security in Bawku and its surrounding areas, following a recent surge in violence.

The longstanding chieftaincy conflict, which had temporarily subsided, reignited after the return of Alhaji Seidu Abagre, a rival chief who had been in exile since February 2023.

Background of the Conflict

The Bawku chieftaincy dispute dates back to 1931, with tensions simmering between the Mamprusi and Kusasi ethnic groups over chieftaincy rights and influence.

The conflict escalated in 1957 when the Kusasis appointed their own Bawku Naba, sparking intermittent violence.

Recent Developments

On October 26, 2024, gunfire exchanges erupted in Bawku, resulting in two fatalities and several injuries.

The incident occurred after Alhaji Seidu Abagre returned to Bawku following the Appeal Court in Kumasi decision to quash his arrest warrant on October 17, 2024.

Security Measures

To address the situation, the Police and Military have deployed joint forces in Bawku and its environs, as well as along the Bolgatanga-Walewale-Tamale highway, to ensure security and manage vehicular traffic.

The security agencies have reassured the public of their commitment to maintaining peace, security, law, and order in the area.

Humanitarian Impact

The protracted conflict has transformed Bawku into a ghost town, crippling economic activity and displacing residents, whereby schools and hospitals remain closed, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

-BY Daniel Bampoe