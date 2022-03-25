Passion  Air Suspends Operations to Ho

Picture Credit – JMA Pixels

Persons who ply Ho and Accra by air will no longer be able to do so due to Passion Air’s decision to suspend flights on the route indefinitely.

The suspension of operations by the first domestic airline operator to ply the Ho-Accra route takes effect today, Friday, March 25, 2022.

The announcement which has left many residents in the Volta Region unhappy was made known in a press release issued this week to media houses advertising the services of the airline.

The statement which was signed by the Chief Operating Officer of Passion Air, Duncan Sambu, said the airline has had to take that difficult decision due to what it describes as “operational challenges experienced on the newly launched route.”

Key among them is “extremely low patronage” of its services in the Volta region.

He also mentioned the increasing cost of fuel, the depreciation of the cedi against the US Dollar, and a requirement from the Ghana Airport Company Ltd for the airline to build an operational office in Ho, as other reasons for the suspension of their operations.

Mr. Sambu who sincerely apologised to its clients for the inconvenience the decision might have caused, however, noted that “these challenges are being evaluated by the airline to ascertain the way forward.”

The statement sighted by Daily Guide further ordered media houses airing their commercials and live presenter mentions (LPMs) to stop their publication effective immediately.

Passion Air beat its competitors to begin commercial operations at the Ho Airport in December 2021.

The airline plied the route twice weekly; thus Fridays and Sundays at an initial fare of Ghc209.

It later reduced it to Ghc150 after several requests from the public to increase patronage.

Yet, there was no dramatic increment in patronage as Daily Guide understands there were days that their flights had less than ten passengers.

The recent depreciation of the cedi against the dollar and its associated effect on the cost of aviation fuel coupled with low patronage might have tied the hands of the airline; as is the aviation case globally.

Daily Guide understands that the staff employed by the airline at the Ho station are unsure of their fate. However, there are suggestions that they would be given the option of being reassigned to other operational stations of PassionAir in the country.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)