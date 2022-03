The Apostolic Church – Ghana branch in Asenema Akuapem in the Okere District of the Eastern Region has been burgled by thieves.

The thieves broke into the church auditorium Tuesday dawn to steal the amplifier, mixer, and keyboard.

This is the second time in three years the local assembly of the Apostolic church has been burgled.

The leadership of the Church has lodged a formal complaint at the police station but no arrest made yet.