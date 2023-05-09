Pastor ‘Burns’ Woman To Death

SUSPECT! Pastor Isaac Okyeam and DEAD! Ama Nkansah Appiah

In a shocking incident, a man of God known as Pastor Isaac Okyeam, popularly called “Pastor Owusu,” has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of a 42-year-old woman, Ama Nkansah Appiah.

The victim suffered from burns caused by spiritual oil allegedly administered by the pastor during a deliverance session.

The incident happened on April 25, 2023, at Akyem Asawase, a suburb of Akyem Awisa in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region.

According to Adwoa Gloria, the junior sister of the deceased, her sister went to the pastor for a spiritual consultation and returned home with burns.

She was admitted to the Oda Government Hospital but later transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where she eventually died on May 2.

When the family contacted the pastor, he denied any wrongdoing.

However, it was later discovered that the pastor’s left hand and feet were also burnt.

Further investigations revealed that Pastor Owusu allegedly used a spiritual oil during his usual incantations, which resulted in the fire that caused the woman’s injuries.

Mrs. Priscilla Asmah, another sister of the deceased, clarified that rumours circulating in Akyem Oda suggesting that her sister had been attacked by a jealous spouse were false.

The pastor has been detained by the Akyem Oda Police, as the family of the deceased seeks justice for their departed sister. The incident has raised concerns about irresponsible spiritual practices and the need for regulation in the industry.

By Vincent Kubi