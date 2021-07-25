Pastor Murder: Police Assure Of Justice

The Akatsi Police say investigations are underway to bring to book perpetrators of the recent alleged murder of Apostle Augustine Gbedema and his wife, Pastor Comfort Gbedema.

The deceased were alleged to have been gruesomely murdered by some unknown persons some few days ago.

The sad event has left many residents distraught as well as members of the Harmony with Jesus Ministry International, a Church he founded.

Chief Superintendent Joseph Atsu Dzineku, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Sunday after visiting the crime scene, said the police had begun preliminary investigations and “the culprits will be apprehended and justice will be served.”

“We observed some form of machete wounds on the bodies. Sharp cuts on the man’s throat and cuts on the back of the woman were visible,” he said, adding that the law would take its course.

Chief Supt Dzineku said no arrest had yet been made but efforts were underway to unravel the circumstances leading to the unfortunate act.

The GNA saw scores of mourners converging at the residence of the deceased to sympathise with the family.