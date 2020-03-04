Patience Nyarko Drops ‘My Light’

Patience Nyarko

Popular Ghanaian gospel artiste, Patience Nyarko, has released another danceable hit single titled, ‘My Light’.

The gospel artiste who shot into the music scene in 2013 with an album, ‘Mekasa Ama Ewurade’, is said to be making waves with her latest single, a mid-tempo danceable song.

This is the first official single released this year ahead of her upcoming album to be released later this year.

The new single which was recorded to encourage people to come closer to God was expected to push her brand to another level, as well as register her presence again on the gospel music scene.

The quality of ‘My Light’, BEATWAVES gathered, has shot Patience Nyarko’s image to another level, thereby, attracting good followings on social media platforms.

‘My Light’ is an inspirational song which talks about the various attributes of God, His awesome nature and power.

The song will soon be made available for download on online digital platforms.

The gospel artiste is credited with a number of hit and danceable songs and has headlined many key Christian concerts both in and outside Ghana.

She is known for her hit songs such as ‘Wafom Kwan’, ‘Atigya’ and ‘Obi Nyani Me’.

By George Clifford Owusu