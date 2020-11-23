Paul Okoye Slams Davido For Insulting His Family

Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye of the defunct music group, P-Square, has lashed out at Davido for insulting his friends and family members.

Davido on his Twitter handle had criticised people who attended the separate birthday parties organised by the twin brothers.

His tweet read: “You all nigg-s that went to Peter and Paul’s birthday separately are P**sy as f*ck!! Them nigg-s are TWINS ! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry.”

But, Paul Okoye, in his reaction, expressed disappointment at Davido for interfering in their matter, adding the Fem crooner has no right to do that.

According to him, Davido has no right to call his friends and family ‘P**sy’ for attending his birthday party and that of his brother separately.

Paul on his Instagram story wrote: “On what level and what audacity do you have to call my family and friends Pus*y. Bro, has it come to this? I’m highly disappointed with you. You don’t have the right to insult my family and friends that’s fu*ked up.”

He added that 90 per cent of friends who attended his birthday party also attended his brother’s own.

“For your information, 90 per cent of those who attended my birthday party also attended his and I respect their decision,” the Dailypost also quoted him.