Veteran Actress Grace Nortey Laments About Loneliness

Grace Nortey

Veteran actress, Grace Nortey, says she feels very lonely when she does not hear from her friends in the movie industry.

The 83-year-old made this known while speaking on 3FM on Saturday.

“All of sudden, no one asks of you, no one calls you, no visits, you are left home alone. This makes one unhappy sometimes. You are just left with you and your God,” she lamented.

“It is not about food or money, which you may have people to provide. It is for someone to also make you happy,” she added.

Grace Nortey is one of Ghana’s award-winning actors of all time. She starred in movies like Lost Hope, Dza Gbele, Matters of the Heart, Sekina, Expectations, Jewels and Juju, among others.

According to her, sometimes she imagines some of the roles she played and gets so happy when she sees her contemporaries.

She also admitted that she gets offers to feature in movies but ill-health makes her decline those offers.