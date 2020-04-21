Payboy Company Condemns Menzgold Customers Attack

Payboy Company Limited is calling on the Ghana Police Service to dutifully investigate the actions of some members of the Coalition of Aggrieved Menzgold Customers who assaulted their Agents in Tarkwa, Western Region.

This comes after members of the Coalition, numbering 50 people allegedly armed led by one Samuel Agyarko, besieged the offices of Payboy in the area and vandalised some properties.

If not for the intervention of the Tarkwa Police Command on duty, it would have been worse. Reinforcement was called in for calm to be restored.

According to the company, the action by the aggrieved customers constituted “illegal interference with our lawful business operations”.

”We strongly condemn this unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal unwarranted armed physical contact on our officers and company, as it constitute an illegal interference with our lawful business operations. We kindly call on the Ghana Police Service especially the Tarkwa Police Command, to dutifully investigate this heinous illegality and to dispense their legally mandated duty to professionally bring these perpetrators to book in a bid to keep the public peace.” the management of Payboy Company said in a statement.

Management also called on staff, agents and clients to remain calm “as we explore the many available options under both criminal and civil legal remedies, to adequately seek redress in our quest to protect and enjoy our rights as lawful citizens of Ghana”.

About Payboy Company Limited

Payboy Company Limited is a limited liability Professional digital payments solution services marketing and promotions company. The company undertakes the marketing and promotions of fin-tecs, which includes a wide range of digital financial solutions with the objective of identifying and presenting these seamless digital financial technologies to corporate bodies and private individuals, who have payment systems channel need.

Payboy is a one stop digital payments vendor that promotes several digital payment services solution for individual and corporate clients worldwide. The company has so far brokered (facilitatory role) debt settlement agreements between Menzgold and hundreds of its clients where by virtue of their enrollments about 500 customers received their locked funds from Menzgold.

Digital Payment Vendor

Payboy has experienced professionally capable staff body who exhibits exceptional skills and professional competence by employing its marketing and promotional skills to prospect for clients globally that require payments solutions needs. PAYBOY match these esteemed clients up with an abled legally capable digital payment platform entity, which deploys its regulated financial technology to offer an efficient, legal and convenient payment solutions to clients.