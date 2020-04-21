No Contamination Found In Our Products – COA Herbal Center

The Center Of Awareness (COA) Herbal Center has contested claims by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) that two of its products had yeast, mould and E.coli contamination.

According the the center, results of a microbial test conducted on samples of the products did not show any contamination.

“… We ran a microbial test for the identified samples with batch numbers CFS00003 and CFS00004 on our reference samples from the microbiology laboratory of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The results of the microbial test does not disclose contamination by Yeast, Mould and E.coluas indicated in the FDA press Statement, ” COA Herbal Center said in a release.

The Center further nothed that it was going a step further to conduct similar tests on the said batches in other independent laboratories.

“We expect the results soon. The outcome will also be communicated to the general public.

It therefore cannot be the case that COA FS produced by the OCA Herbal Center are contaminated, ” the Center maintained.

It added that in as much as the Centre disagress with the FDA, it is committed to working with them as the regulator to address any concerns they may have.

“Our doors shall remain open to see all test results and revelant correspondence to ensure transparency and investor confidence, “the release stated.

It will be recalled that COA Herbal center recently ordered the withdrawal of two of their products from the market per a directive from the FDA.

The products, according to the FDA contains excessive microbial, mould and yeast contamination.

The samples were also found to contain Escherichia coli (E.Coli) which causes diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

“In view of the above, those who are in possession of the product are being directed to return the product to the manufacturer, place of purchase or any of the FDA offices across the country, ” it said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri