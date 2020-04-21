Lewis Appiagyei Features On Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Lewis Appiagyei has been announced on this year’s ‘Forbes Africa 30 under 30’ list as the youngest person on the list and possibly the youngest Ghanaian ever to receive such an accolade.

Lewis made his intentions clear to the press in Ghana last year April, that he is going to be a Formula 1 world champion like his namesake Lewis Hamilton.

In doing so he will make history by becoming the first African to achieve this, as this is still a prize up for grabs for any aspiring African racing driver.

Speaking to the press in the UK, he explained the massive implications of being on such a prestigious list.

It will give the trajectory of his career a very positive boost. It means that his brand will have an international seal of approval and, most importantly, more doors will open for him as a result of being on this elite list of the brightest examples of Africa’s next generation.

With his impressive international profile taking shape, Lewis is well on his way to becoming the brand ambassador for teenagers of Africa.

His ambition to get to the top of his sport is forged with hard work ethic at its core, which is what’s required to get to Formula 1. It’s the world’s most elite sport, where only the best and well connected young drivers have a chance of getting a shot and the possibility of getting a seat with one of the teams.

Lewis is connected to some of the top movers and shakers in Africa, who are visionaries in their own right and share the same drive and ambition to shape the continent’s future for the better.

When asked how someone so young achieved so much, his response was “Don’t be afraid to protect your dreams like a lion and believe in your own vision.”

He said to Forbes, “I want to show the younger generation to dream big, because there is no limits to what one can achieve if you work hard for what you want. It’s said that kids close their ears to advice but open their eyes to examples and that’s what I represent.” His tenacious and fearless nature on track is balanced by a humble and approachable demeanour off track.

Lewis maintains his training everyday at home on his racing simulator, and keeps fit as best as he can under the current circumstances.

He is looking forward to returning to Ghana when the coronavirus is all over. Lewis is truly honoured and humbled to be representing Ghana in such a way.

By Sharon Willis Brown-Acquah