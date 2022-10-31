PCE Demo JHS Wins Maths, English Contest

Pupils from the winning school displaying their certificates

PCE Demonstration School was crowned champion of the 2022 edition of the Maths and English contest for the Akuapem-Akropong JHS and Basic Schools last Friday.

The second edition of the contest organised by the ‘Class of 1968’ from Akropong brought together 28 JHS and Basic schools in the Akuapem North District.

The first edition was organised in 2021 with Akropong Basic Methodist, Okuapeman Basic School, Akropong Salem Basic School, Akropong Presby JHS among others as some of the schools that participated in the 2022 edition.

Edmund Nana Darfour from PCE Demonstration School swept the 1st position with 146 points, while Ernest Kwasi Assuming and Israel Akorante Arthur from the same school placed second and third, securing 137 and 134 points respectively.

Evangelist Dr. Aboah Offei of the Grace Presbyterian Church, Akropong, who presented a cash amount and certificate to the winners, advised the students not to allow their current economic circumstances to discourage them from pursuing their goals in life given the vast opportunities that abound in recent times.

He said, “I went to school under very difficult circumstances with my twin brother. We had to go to the farm every morning before we went to school each day. We had to cook before we went to school, we didn’t have books then but we persevered and excelled.”

Chairman for the ceremony, Regional Head, Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission, Accra, Samuel Ofori, advised the students to work hard despite the difficulties they may be facing at school or at home.

Mr. Ofori, who is also an indigene from the area, described education as the ‘game changer’ that would propel them to attain any feats in life having faced challenges himself as a young boy growing up in a very remote part of the country.

Kwadwo Afari, Chairman for the ‘Class of 1968’ year group of Akropong, organisers of the quiz, said the contest is expected to improve education in the municipality, particularly in Maths and English education, which are major subjects required for students to progress to any stage in their academic pursuits.

He explained that one way by which the 1968 year group could give back to their community as part of efforts to enable them record high levels of outcomes in that regard was for them to initiate such programmes.

Mr. Afari also appealed to people from the area to extend a hand of support for the sustenance of the programme, as it hopes to increase participating schools in the district in subsequent editions.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah