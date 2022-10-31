Chief Imam Calls For Special Prayers

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has entreated Islamic clerics and members of the faith across the country to pray for God’s intervention to mitigate the global economic turbulence.

“Let such prayers be said on Friday during the congregational prayers and thereafter so God will listen to us,” he said.

Ghana as part of the international community is suffering the fallouts from the economic challenges, a situation which he added has affected households.

This is a global issue and so as he put it “the subject should not be politicised. We should rather pray to the Almighty God for a reversal of the situation.

“All imams in the various regions should undertake this spiritual assignment as a national one so that God will have mercy upon humankind.”

The Islamic cleric spoke exclusively to DAILY GUIDE on the issue saying that when humanity cries to God for intervention he would hear us.

In the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, similar prayers were said and God Almighty heard us, he said, adding “today the subject has become history.”

By A.R. Gomda