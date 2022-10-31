Farouk Energises TESCON Members

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama addressing the gathering

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Yendi has stressed the need for the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the party to remain determined and resolute in working for the interest of the party.

He also implored them to at all times stick to the founding principles of TESCON, which has become the intellectual organ and the number one breeding ground for future leaders of the party and the nation at large.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama made the emphasis when he addressed members of the Greater Accra Regional TESCON Boot Camp at the University of Ghana Business School in Accra.

He reminded them that young people represent the life and soul of the NPP political tradition, and urged them to promote the ideals of the great NPP tradition, which his late father lived and died for.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), used the opportunity to task the TESCON membership to sell the good works of the NPP Government, which has demonstrated a strong commitment to tackling the very challenges confronting the nation’s youth through various interventions and policy frameworks.

He said: “As youth of the NPP, we may have a tough responsibility, but breaking the eight (8) is a must for us. We must convince Ghanaians that changing a productive regime merely because they have lasted for eight years is not healthy for a country that seeks progress.

The Yendi legislator also made a donation of GH¢10,000 to support the programmes and activities of the Greater Accra TESCON and pledged to support the National TESCON when the need arises.

Ms. Francisca Oteng-Mensah, a Deputy Minister Designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection advised members of the confederacy to remain loyal and continue to work hard for the party’s success in the 2024 election to break the eight.

Mr. Sammi Awuku, immediate past National Organiser of the NPP and Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) charged the TESCON to be good ambassadors of the party by propagating the good works of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration and also defend the NPP whenever a lie is told about the party.