Project Dagbon Culture… Pishigu Lana To Chiefs

Dignitaries facing the suburb Chiefs. INSET: Alhaji Sulley Mohammed Hassan

Naa Bapir Pishigu Lana Alhassan Andani last Saturday charged Dagomba chiefs in the various suburbs of Accra to seek the welfare of their people.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the Tudu Bobli Council of Dagbon Chiefs at the National Theatre, Accra.

The former MD of the Stanbic Bank and now an important chief in Dagbon demanded of the chiefs to project the culture of their ethnic group, adding in matters of politics and faith we have choices to make not so however in our culture.

He also asked the people of Dagbon living in the Greater Accra Region to uphold unity because without it there can be no development.

All, he continued, should endeavour to contribute whatever they can no matter how small towards the development of their places of origin in Dagbon. He also asked leaders of the other ethnic groupings to emulate the Chief of Dagbon in the Greater Accra Region by also establishing a council to take care of the welfare of their people.

Naa Bapir Pishigu Lana announced that very soon an endowment fund will be launched towards the development of the Gbewa Palace in Yendi.

He recalled the over 800-year history of the Dagbon Kingdom, the reason why all should contribute towards the reconstruction of the Yendi Palace.

He paid tributes to departed elders of the Dagomba community in Accra, all of whom contributed towards the welfare of their people who eventually settled in the nation’s capital long before the attainment of independence.

The Tibunglana, who represented the Ndan Ya Na at the function and inaugurated the council, asked the chiefs to leave behind positive legacies so that these would constitute points to be recalled during appellations.

“We are today living in modern times where the preoccupation is development, fight against ignorance, poverty and disease,” he said, adding “In previous times it was about conquest and so chiefs should do all that they can to champion the cause of development.”

Naa Bapir Singlana DCOP Seidu Lansah as Chairman of the occasion endorsed the remarks of his colleagues and expressed gratitude to all those who made the programme a success.

Alhaji Sulley Mohammed Hassan, Chief of Manhea and a staff of the Ghana Airports Authority, is the Chairman of the newly inaugurated Tudu Bobli Council of Dagbon Chiefs in the Greater Accra Region.

Present at the occasion were chiefs from the Ga Dangbe traditional setting among others.

By A.R. Gomda