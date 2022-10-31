Ralph Poku-Adusei Supports Kokofu Community Centre, Okogyeasuo JHS

Lawyer Poku-Adusei (second from right) with Nana Kwadwo Ateffah (with microphone) during the presentation

A PRIVATE legal practitioner and an indigene of Kokofu in the Ashanti Region, Ralph Poku Adusei, has donated fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢50,000.00) to authorities of the Kokofu Traditional Area.

This is to support the construction of the Kokofu Community Centre and a teacher’s bungalow at the Okogyeasuo Junior High School.

GH¢30,000.00 will go to contractors working on the Kokofu Community Centre and GH¢20,000.00, to those executing the teacher’s bungalow at the Okogyeasuo Junior High School.

The donation was presented on Thursday by Lawyer Poku-Adusei at a sitting of the Kokofu Traditional Council.

Nana Kwadwo Ateffah, Nkabomhene of Kokofu Traditional Area, led Lawyer Poku-Adusei and his family to make the presentation.

In his remarks, the Nkabomhene introduced Lawyer Poku-Adusei as an indigene of Kokofu and a royal to the paramountcy, who saw the need to complete the construction of the Kokofu Community Centre and the teacher’s bungalow for the Okogyeasuo JHS.

Barima Offe Akwasi Okogyeasuo II, Paramount Chief of Kokofu Traditional Area, thanked Lawyer Poku Adusei on behalf of the people of Kokofu for his kind gesture.

He directed his linguist to advance the cash donation to the two contractors of the projects who were both present at the ceremony so they can utilise the funds immediately for the purpose for which it is intended.

Profile of Ralph

Ralph is the Managing Partner at Trent Legal Amansie Chambers, a British trained and well-seasoned legal practitioner with over eleven (11) years’ experience in all facets of corporate and commercial practice, land acquisition, criminal practice and has been intimately involved in leading ground-breaking litigation.