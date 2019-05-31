PDS Chase Debtors in Kpando

Residents in the Kpando Municipality, South Dayi District and Biakoye District who owed Power Distribution Services (PDS) have had their homes and business disconnected for refusal to pay electricity bills.

In a massive house- to- house disconnection exercise held on 15th May, 2019, the Revenue Protection Section of the Company led by the Acting Kpando District Manager of PDS, Ing. Phaney Adiko visited 402 defaulting customers.

The customers who include houses, schools, guest houses and some small scale businesses like cold stores were visited in the various communities, Vakpo, Wusuta, Tsrukpe, Botoku, Nkonya – Ahenkro, Nkonya-Kejebi, and Nkonya-Tepo.

Customers who owed the company and did not pay were disconnected, whiles those who wanted to pay their bills and debts were attended to by the treasury executives of the company or were directed to the nearest revenue collection points to make payment before their electricity supply was restored.

The revenue accrued to the company during the exercise was GH¢ 212,021.55.

Monitoring

A monitoring exercise which was organized few days after the disconnections ensured that no customer engaged in self-reconnection or any illegal activity.

Some customers who had been disconnected during the clamping down exercise were caught engaged in illegal activities like self-reconnection, bypassing the meter and tampering with the meter.

Such customers were disconnected again and served with summon letters to report to the office and answer for their illegal acts.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Ing. Phaney said Kpando District of the PDS which cover Kpando Municipality, South Dayi District and Nkonya District had resolved to support the company to deal with debtors, since that was a drain on the country and the company’s resources.

“We sometimes undertake revenue mobilization exercises but today we decided to embark on this intensive revenue mobilization and disconnection exercise by targeting debtors in our dockets.

The exercise was to support the ongoing revenue mobilization in the region and improve the revenue of the district and the company as a whole” she said.

She added that “in the course of these exercises, we also educate consumers on the judicious use of power to cut down their bills”.

She urged the public to pay their bills promptly and desist from illegal connections and report people who engaged in illegal acts for a financial reward.

From Fred Duodu, Kpando (k.duodu@yahoo.com)