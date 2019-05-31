Students Defecate Openly At Nkrumah School

IT APPEARS Ghana’s fight against open defecation is still being hampered.

This is because some pupils continue to defecat in the open despite efforts by state actors and civil society organizations to bring an end to the practice.

Ghana is currently ranked second in Africa for open defecation.

At the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial School at Newtown, a suburb of Accra, one of the options available to pupils is to defecate right on the schools compound.

The reason is not because the school does not have a toilet facility but it seems a culture in the school that students are free to openly defecat in a gutter that passes through the school.

DGN Online‘s visit to the Kwame Nkrumah School on Friday, May 31, 2019, a day after the school’s wall collapsed on a headpotter or Kayayi and her son, revealed pupils of the school openly defecating.

The collapsed wall killed the kayayi and her son on Thursday.

The School was built in the late 1950s and early 1960s by then President Kwame Nkrumah.

BY Melvin Tarlue