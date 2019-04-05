PDS Releases Loadshedding Timetable

Power Distribution Services (PDS) has released load shedding timetable as Government work to restore stable power supply in a few days to come.

The timetable was released on Friday, and lists some areas that will have blackouts.

The Ministry of Energy recently assured Ghanaians that within 12 days power will be restored across the country but there were repeated calls from the general public to have a schedule for the outages.

Areas in Accra and Tema are expected to be effected today, April 5, 2019 from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

Find below the list

BY Melvin Tarlue