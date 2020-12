Members of the National Peace Council are currently holding a meeting with the NDC.

The meeting is taking place behind closed doors at the Office of the former President, John Mahama In Cantonments.

Mr Mahama is not yet at the meeting but his running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is in attendance.

Top executives of the NDC are said to be in attendance.

However, supporters of the NDC are saying the meeting should have rather been held between the NPP and Peace Council.

By Melvin Tarlue