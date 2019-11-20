Peace Council Urges Journalists

The Ghana Peace Council has urged journalists to promote peace in the run up to the 2020 general elections.

According to the Peace Council, media practitioners should report on issues related to democratic governance in a fair and balanced manner.

The council believe the media has a crucial role in ensuring peace in the country, especially as Ghana heads to elections next year.

It has therefore urged them to abide by ethics of journalism.

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the Peace Council, Father Andrews Dunyo, made the call while addressing some media personnel at a two-day workshop held in Koforidua and organised by the Danish Embassy for journalists.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Strengthening the Capacities of the media to promote Responsible Conflict Reporting and Peace Building for Peaceful Elections in 2020,’ he said the impact of the media on public attitudes and behaviour and their influences on political and social affairs has made them powerful organs of persuasion.

He added that the media should report on facts without fear or favour and put out positive contributions towards the nation’s development than engaging in partisan politics that would create chaos and conflicts to undermine the peace in the country.

BY Daniel Bampoe