Peer Learning Network to Strengthen Parliament

Participants at the event

Parliament has taken a step toward deepening institutional capacity and democratic governance with the launch of a new network of Parliamentary Training Institutes (PTIs), aimed at fostering peer learning, collaboration, and standardisation across legislative bodies.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Parliamentary Training Institute of Ghana, brought together nearly thirty institutions at its inaugural meeting under the theme “Peer Learning and Networking.”

The gathering assembled key stakeholders committed to strengthening parliamentary effectiveness through knowledge-sharing and coordinated training efforts.

Addressing the gathering on behalf of the Speaker, First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, described the formation of the network as both timely and strategic.

He commended partners including the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training for their role in supporting the initiative.

He emphasised that Parliamentary Training Institutes serve as the backbone of sustainable capacity development, functioning as critical engines for enhancing the work of parliaments.

According to him, such institutions are indispensable in supporting Members of Parliament, clerks, researchers, and committee staff to effectively carry out their legislative, oversight, and representative responsibilities.

Mr. Ahiafor further noted that the newly formed network provides a valuable platform for reflection, experience-sharing, and collaboration, stressing that “no parliament has a monopoly on knowledge.”

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, reinforced the call for stronger institutional capacity, stating that the effectiveness of Parliament goes beyond its constitutional establishment.

He argued that the competence of personnel remains central to delivering on Parliament’s mandate, underscoring the need to prioritise continuous training and skills development.

“Capacity development must be treated as a core priority to ensure that MPs, staff, and administrators possess the necessary knowledge, skills, and values to perform effectively,” he said.

On the Minority side, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, speaking on behalf of the Minority Leader, described the network’s establishment as a necessity rather than a choice.

He highlighted the opportunity it presents to promote peer learning, share best practices, and harmonise training approaches across institutions.

He also pointed to persistent challenges such as funding and sustainability, urging that efforts toward standardisation should focus on ensuring coherence and a shared baseline of competence, integrity, and responsibility across parliaments.

The Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Djietror, underscored the growing importance of Parliamentary Training Institutes in an increasingly complex governance landscape.

He noted that as parliaments face mounting demands to legislate, provide oversight, and engage citizens, structured capacity development has become critical to both effectiveness and public trust.

He described the network as a vital platform for addressing emerging challenges, strengthening collaboration, and supporting the evolution of modern, responsive parliamentary democracies.

By Ernest Kofi Adu