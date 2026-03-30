Black Princesses Begin Camp Ahead Of Uganda World Cup Qualifier

Black Princesses

The Black Princesses have opened camp with a 32-player squad as preparations intensify for their decisive final-round qualifier against Uganda U-20 Women’s National Team in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup campaign.

Headlining the squad are two debut call-ups, Jennifer Dawah of Epiphany Warriors and Veronica Baah of Hasaacas Ladies, both rewarded for their impressive performances at club level.

Their inclusion adds fresh energy to a team determined to secure Ghana’s eighth consecutive appearance at the global tournament.

The Princesses booked their place in the final qualifying round after edging past South Africa U-20 Women’s National Team 3-2 on aggregate in a tightly contested tie, reinforcing their pedigree on the continental stage.

The team was scheduled to assemble at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence from Sunday, March 29, where technical preparations will begin in earnest ahead of the crucial two-legged encounter.

Ghana will host the first leg in Accra during the weekend of May 1–3, 2026, before travelling to Uganda for the return fixture, with a place at the World Cup at stake.

The squad features a blend of domestic talents and foreign-based players drawn from clubs including Police Ladies, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Dreamz Ladies, and institutions in the United States and Europe.

Key names include goalkeeper Asana Osman, defenders Diana Amoako Ampem and Alexandra Tay, as well as attackers such as Latifa Musah, Sarah Nyarko, and Priscilla Mensah.

With expectations high, the Black Princesses will be aiming to maintain their consistent record and once again represent Ghana on the world stage.

By Wletsu Ransford