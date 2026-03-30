Otto Addo Takes Responsibility After Black Stars Heavy Loss To Austria

Otto Addo

Ghana national football team head coach Otto Addo has taken full responsibility for his side’s heavy defeat to Austria in an international friendly played on Friday night.

Ghana were beaten 5-1 at the Ernst Happel Stadium in what was their first of two scheduled friendlies this month. The result represents the team’s heaviest loss since 2007, when they suffered a 5-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia in a similar exhibition match.

Reacting after the game, Addo emphasized collective accountability, stressing that both success and failure must be shared across the team and technical staff.

“I take full responsibility when we win and when we lose, but it’s not only about me,” he said. “It’s about the team — the players and the technical staff. We all have to take responsibility, and surely we must do much better.”

Despite the emphatic scoreline, the Ghana coach pointed to missed chances and defensive lapses as decisive factors. He noted that his side created several promising opportunities but failed to convert, while avoidable mistakes at the back proved costly.

“It was a very difficult game. We had good situations where we could have scored and should have taken at least one,” Addo explained. “At the same time, the goals we conceded were avoidable, especially the first two.”

He also questioned aspects of the officiating, suggesting there may have been a foul in the build-up to one of Austria’s goals, while adding that Ghana could have been awarded a penalty during the match.

The Black Stars will now shift focus to their next test against Germany on March 30 in Stuttgart as they continue preparations for upcoming competitions.

BY Wletsu Ransford