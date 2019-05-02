Pentecost Group Supports Potters Village

THE PENTECOST Ministers’ Children Association has donated assorted food stuffs worth Gh¢ 3,000 to the Potters Village, an orphanage at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

Items donated on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, included beverages, milk, tin tomatoes, oil, mackerels, washing powders, diapers, baby foods, detergents, rice and Bibles.

The donation was part of the association’s May Day celebration.

The orphanage houses 144 orphans of different age groups.

Members of the association socialised with the children and encouraged them to take their education seriously and to put their trust in Christ Jesus.

BY DGN Online