5 Accra Markets Cited For Selling Poor Quality Foods

A RESEARCH Consultant, Dr. Mavis Owureku-Asare, has revealed that foods sold in five markets in Accra are of poor quality.

The markets, according to her, are Dome, Kaneshie, Makola, Agbogbloshie and Okaishie.

Dr. Owureku-Asare, a Senior Research Scientist at the Agriculture Research Institute of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, mentioned the foods as tomatoes, oranges, pineapples, and cocoyam leaves popularly known as kontomire in the local parlance.

According to her, the open display of orange in the sun and on the floor, considerably affects the Vitamin C content.

“Vitamin C quickly breaks down in the heat and evaporates easily out of the fruit. “What is orange without Vitamin C,” the Consultant quizzed.

She indicated that the cancer-fighting substance in tomatoes was easily being destroyed at the markets mentioned above.

BY DGN Online