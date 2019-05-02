One-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing At Adjei Kojo

A one-year-old boy has gone missing at Adjei Kojo near Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

The boy was last seen at home in a cream blue top and sea blue trousers.

The family of the little boy suspect he was stolen by a lady while playing with his elder brother.

An Uncle of the stolen boy, Abdul Razak Mohammed told Citi News that the suspect stole the boy after deceiving his elder brother that his father was looking for him.

“He was taken away from home between 5.30pm and 6pm. According to the elder brother, they were playing outside when a lady came to him and said his father was calling him. When the father asked where the little brother was and they both rushed outside, the little boy was not there. And the lady who told him that his father was calling him, was also not there.”

Such stories are becoming popular in the media in recent times amidst confirmed incidents of kidnapping in various parts of the country.

The Police in the country are on high alert over such crimes as President Akufo-Addo has given indication of government’s plans to thoroughly address the phenomenon which he said is alien to Ghana’s social fabric.

“So we assumed that it is the lady who took the baby away. The father made a call to the police station and they said we should come this morning [Thursday],” the missing boy’s uncle said.

