Pep Praises Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City breezed into the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, but Pep Guardiola thinks Cristiano Ronaldo served a warning of how difficult it will be for the Premier League champions to win the trophy for the first time.

While City were dismantling Bundesliga strugglers Schalke 7-0 at the Etihad, Ronaldo — who has won the trophy for the past three seasons — scored a hat trick to see Juventus through 3-2 on aggregate against Atletico Madrid.

“Look at Juventus and this guy takes Cristiano Ronaldo,” Guardiola said when asked about City’s chances of winning the Champions League.

“Juventus reached the final two times and lost so they brought Cristiano. He has all the pressure on his shoulders and he scores three against Atletico Madrid and they go through to the quarterfinals.

“That is the type of guy and teams you face to achieve the next stages. We are going to try.”