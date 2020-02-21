Pep Warns Barca Chief… Over City Ban Remarks

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took aim at the president of his former club Barcelona on Wednesday over comments he had made following UEFA’s two-year European ban imposed on the English champions.

City are appealing against UEFA’s sanction, imposed after they ruled the Premier League club had made “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu commented: “I would like to thank UEFA regarding FFP, they’ve been doing fantastic work in the last couple of years.

“We have regular investigations and we have supported UEFA in everything it does in football.”

Asked about the comments after City’s 2-0 win over West Ham, Guardiola, a Barca title winner as player and coach, said, “If they are happy we are suspended, I say to the president of Barcelona, let us appeal.

“The people [at City] right now trust what they have done so that is what we are going to do. We’re going to appeal and maybe it happens, but don’t talk too loud, Barcelona.

“That is my advice because everybody is involved sometimes in situations. We are going to appeal and hopefully in the future we can play in the Champions League against Barcelona.”

Guardiola also ruled out leaving the club, despite the two-year ban from European football handed out by UEFA.

A banner showing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is flown during their match against West Ham. Getty Images

“Why should I leave? I said a month ago, I love this club, I like to be here. Why should I leave?,” Guardiola said.

“We spoke with the players, in the next three months we will focus on what we have to do and after we will see the sentence. Personally, I will be here.

“I want to stay to continue to help the club and maintain this level as long as possible,” the Spaniard added.

City are appealing against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland and the club’s hierarchy have insisted they have done no wrong and will prevail.