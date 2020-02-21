Kotoko Chief ‘Runs’ From Juju

A scene in the Aduana-Kotoko match played on Wednesday

The Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Kwame Kyei, has poured cold water on the efficiency of black magic (juju) in football.

He denied allegations that his side fielded 10 men in their midweek clash against Aduana Stars due to superstition.

To him, if juju indeed works in football, countries noted for black magic would have been super powers in football.

His comment comes on the heels of the embarrassing scenario at the Dormaa Park, where the two sides fielded 10 men apiece over allegedly superstition.

And denying the allegations on Asempa FM, he disclosed that he did not travel with the team and played no part in the match arrangements.

He said, “I am here at Adako Jachie working on a makeshift home venue for the club, if they go (to Dormaa) to do their thing, I have no part to play in it and its unfair to involve me in such matters.”

“Juju does not play football; I feel if you pray, whatever is left is up to you (team/players) to deliver. If you don’t work hard, nothing will come to fruition. So let’s rid the game of juju matters so our football can improve,” Mr. Kyei stated.

“You won’t see things like these in Europe, it’s only here in Africa, I disagree juju plays football. If juju plays football, then India would have won the World cup,” he wittingly remarked.

Kotoko lost the game 0-1.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum