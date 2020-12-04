PGA Salutes Gold Fields

The executives and entire membership of Professional Golfers Association of Ghana (PGA) have extended their heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their support in the just ended seventh edition of the Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship.

A release from the PGA Executive Committee stated, “We say ‘ayekoo’ to our headline sponsor, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, for making the event successful despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The beautiful championship would not have happened without the exceptional support and leadership of Alfred Baku, EVP and Head of West Africa for Gold Fields.

“We are exceptionally thankful to our major sponsors – Engineers and Planners, Genser Energy and BCM.”

It added, “We are also appreciative of the unflinching support of Wilhelm Construction, Boison Construction, Seedco Engineering, Wayoe Engineering, Total Ghana, ATS and Western Transport Services (WTS).

“Special mention to Hans Johannes De Beer, VP in charge of engineering and project, who also doubled as the organizing committee chairman for the championship.

“To the Gold Fields Manager at Damang, Michael Van Der Merwe, the indefatigable Roger Adamah, Project Manager Gold Fields and deputy organizing committee chairman for the event, Captain of Damang – Derrick Amoakwa- Mensah, we say bravo for your direction and support for yet another successful Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship.”

From The Sports Desk