Photojournalists Mount Covid-19 Expo

David Andoh taking Kojo Oppong Nkrumah through some of the photos on display

In contributing to the fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Ghana Photojournalists Network (GPN) has held a day’s photo exhibition to showcase the impact of the pandemic on the country.

Themed, ‘Ghana’s Fight against Covid-19: The Role of the Photojournalist’, the exhibition sought to educate the general public on the dangers associated with the pandemic and its consequences; as well as promoting safety among the citizenry.

In attendance was the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, as the special guest of honour; as well as leading executives and members of the network and representatives of some corporate social organizations.

The exhibition, held on the forecourt of the Ministry of Information (MoI) on Thursday, also formed part of a lineup of activities by the network in commemorating the 2020 World Photography Day.

The event showcased over 50 photos from members of the network across the country, highlighting various sub-themes including prevention and safety; efforts by government and relevant stakeholders in curbing its spread, as well as the effects of the pandemic on the socioeconomic and socio-cultural life of Ghanaians.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the exhibition, acting President of GPN, David Andoh, stated that the exhibition formed part of the network’s contributions to efforts by government and other relevant stakeholders in combating the pandemic.

He said as photojournalists, they had the task to preserve the memories of these unusual times for posterity.

“Suffice to say that we are the custodians of the future’s history of our dear nation. When Covid-19 would have come and gone, it is the photos taken by photojournalists that will be used to teach and show posterity of what actually happened and how it all happened.

“When we tell our children stories of one of the greatest challenges we faced as a nation and how we overcame it, our children will need photos like the ones we are exhibiting today to fully understand and appreciate the painstaking efforts government and relevant stakeholders put in place in combating this challenge; and also, how the Ghanaian people, through collaborative perseverance and faith, prevailed against it,” he intimated.

In his remarks, the Minister of Information expressed appreciation to the network for painstakingly documenting the events surrounding Ghana’s response to the pandemic.

He urged them to do their best in helping project Ghana in the best of light to the rest of the world while contributing to national development.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio