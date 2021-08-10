Physical Attack Survivor Cries for Help

The Victim

A resident of Aveme-Agbesia in the North Dayi District of the Volta region has appealed to the public to come to his aid after surviving serious injuries inflicted on him by an assailant.

The victim, 48-year-old Emmanuel Kwaku Blengo who is also a farmer is alleged to have been attacked with a cutlass and iron rod by one Richard Akoto on May 2, 2021, at about 8:00 pm unprovoked.

While on his way to his wife’s house, the suspect, aged 20 and an electrician appeared behind the victim and allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on him. He also used an iron rod to beat him till he became weak and motionless.

The victim sustained a deep cut on his back, the region just above his buttocks. He also had a cut on his ear and head and other parts of his body.

He also has bruises from the iron rod beatings all over his body.

According to his wife, Mary Adzigbe, aged 55 the condition of her husband is so serious that he cannot do anything without being assisted. She added that since her husband is helpless, she has had to stop her petty trade and farming business to stay home with him day and night.

Although the victim has received some treatment from the Anfoega Catholic Hospital and the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando, Emmanuel is still in excruciating pain, bedridden and being nursed at home.

Madam Adzigbe said they have run out of money and have not been able to send her husband to the Ho Teaching Hospital or the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital; where they were referred to go for treatment.

She also lamented that although the case was sent to court, she has not had any feedback from the Police prosecutor apart from the fact that the accused, Richard Akoto had been granted bail. She said although Richard lives in the same community with them and is related to the husband, he has not visited nor apologized for the inhuman act.

Facts Before the Court

The facts as presented by the Prosecutor before the Kpando Circuit court indicated that the crime was brought to the attention of the Police by one, Wise Tepre, 34 years old. He is a teacher at Vakpo Dunyo and related to the victim.

Before the attack, the victim is alleged to have insulted the accused and other family members. To this end, on August 2, 2021, at 8:00 pm while the victim was going to his wife’s house, the accused attacked him.

Richard inflicted cutlass and iron rod wounds on the victim. Emmanuel was then rushed to the Anfoega Catholic Hospital for treatment. He was referred to the Ho Teaching Hospital but due to financial constraints, he was sent home instead.

On August 3, 2021, the condition got worse and he was rushed to the Margaret Marquart Hospital in Kpando. After a few days of treatment, he was once again referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Due to financial constraints, the victim remained at Margaret Marquart until he was discharged home after five weeks of treatment.

Arrest of Suspect

The accused, Richard Akoto was arrested on August 19, 2021. This was after he had reported to the Police station on August 3, 2021, a day after attacking the victim. On that day, he told the police that the victim threatened him with a sharp cutlass which he presented at the station.

He admitted to beating the victim with an iron rod but denied the cutlass wounds. The accused was charged with the use of offensive weapons. Richard has been granted bail and the next court date is August 25, 2021.

Inconsistencies

Although the prosecutor claims the family of the victim have refused his call for them to attend court proceedings, the wife of the victim says she has never been contacted about the case.

The complainant, Wise Tepre however confirmed that he was contacted by the detective on the case the first time the case went to court; about two months ago. However, he could not go due to fear for his life.

The next court date is August 25, 2021.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)