Rent Control To Be Digitalised – Minister Hints

The Minister interacting with some of the staff and clients at the RCD during his visit

THE Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye, has hinted that his Ministry is currently engaging with the Ministry of Communication and Digitisation to digitalize the operations of the Rent Control Department.

According to him, digitization will ensure that the Department speeds up its operations, communicate with its client’s efficiency and effectiveness, and also provide a sustainable income flow for the operations of the Department.

The Sector Minister also Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region made this known when he paid a working visit to the Rent Control Department (RCD), under one of the institutions operating under the Ministry of Works and Housing.

The visit was to interacts with both tenants and landlords who recounted the issues they go through in their dealings with the RCD. He also took the opportunity to engage the officials who also shared their challenges with him.

He explained to the media that “Also, the Ministry is in the process of reviewing the existing Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), to sanitize rent administration regulation in the housing sector, and commercial properties. This will include the restructuring of the administrative set-up of the Rent Control Department to position the Department and ensure that it efficiently performs its mandate”.

“Again, the new Act is intended to safeguard the rights of vulnerable tenants who have been outpriced by the uncontrollable hikes in the cost of rental accommodation, and also promote the development of rent-to-own housing schemes that are being piloted by this government” he added.

He used the opportunity to commend the management and staff of the organization for holding the fort over the years amidst the difficulties.

He, however, urged them to continue to put up their best since the issue of rent and its attendant effect is very topical and sensitive within the socio-economic setup as a country.

BY Daniel Bampoe