PIAC Erred In Report – MP

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

THE MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has stated that the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) “seriously erred” when the independent statutory body asserted that GH¢920,354 has been paid for a non-existent project in the constituency.

According to him, the project, which was sited at Kojo Electoral Area in Nsawam, has been completed and is ready for use by traders in the area.

Reacting to report by PIAC that the 48-cubicle project, partly funded from the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA), does not exist, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, who is also the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, indicated that he suggested three sites suitable for the market to the then Ministry of Special Development Initiatives.

He noted that the market project was taken to Kojo Electoral Area after experiencing difficulties securing land for it at Otu-Kwadjo, pointing out that “it is therefore false for anyone to suggest the market is not in existence.”

“PIAC must render an unqualified apology to the government and the people of Nsawam-Adoagyiri in whose name the market was constructed,” he posited.

PIAC had asserted that the market project, which includes a storage facility and mechanised boreholes, at a cost of GH¢920,354 could not be found during its inspection last month, contrary to information made available to it by the Ministry of Finance.

It stated that GH¢190,707 out of the total cost was paid for by funds drawn from the ABFA with the contract awarded to Basham Company Limited (BCL) on January 29, 2019.

BY Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House