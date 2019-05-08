Pilani Bubu, GH Jazz Collective Thrill Jazz Fans

Pilani Bubu

South African singer/ songwriter Pilani Bubu, together with GH Jazz Collective, last Saturday thrilled jazz music fans at the 2019 edition of Live In Accra Jazz Festival with a magnetic concert at the Alliance Française in Accra.

Momentarily disrupted by a raging fire in a nearby construction site, Bubu dug deep into her rich repertoire and unleashed a cocktail of jazz that have been dramatically interspersed with poetic devices.

With Bernard Ayisa (saxophone), Victor Dey (keyboard), Frank Kissi (drums) and Bright Osei (bass), Bubu delighted the crowd with lucid tunes, catchy rhythms and a distinctive sound that was complemented by a felicitous style from the versatile saxophonist.

With a voice that seemed to soar like a bird in flight, Bubu who enriched her repertoire with influences from Toulouse (France), New York / New Orleans (USA), Dublin (Ireland), London (UK) and Lagos (Nigeria), joyously filled the air with compositions that are equally rich in soul, folk, blues and funk.

Undeniably, they played together with simple clarity and ease that managed to sustain the interest of the audience to the last note.

Indeed, it was near impossible to tell where composition ends and improvisation begins.

Bubu’s first EP ‘Journey of A Heart’, which was produced by RJ Benjamin, was released in 2012.

Her live repertoire includes a forthcoming album ‘Warrior Of Light’ with new big band renditions from her first EP. Bubu has graced the stages of the Drum Beat Festival, National Arts Festival and Fête de la Musique, all in South Africa.

Alliance Française in Accra organised the festival, in collaboration with Goethe-Institut Ghana, Best Western Premier Hotel, +233 Jazz Bar & Grill, Republic Bar & Grill and New Morning Arts Centre.

By John Owoo