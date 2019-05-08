MUSIGA Releases List Of Candidates For Its National Elections

Obour

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has released the list of candidates for its upcoming elections slated for June 26.

In a press statement, MUSIGA announced that the national elections committee will be chaired by highlife musician Smart Nkansah.

According to the statement, in the final list, two candidates are vying for the position of president, 1st and 2nd vice president, as well as the general secretary slots.

The national president position of the union is being contested by two legendary musicians‒ Henry Bessa Simons, who has served as the national vice president for the past eight years, and Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, who is the current chairman of the Greater Accra regional branch of the union.

Gospel artiste Rev. Harry Yawson and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lynx Entertainment and sound engineer, Richard Karikari Mensah (Richie), will contend for the 1st vice president slot.

The 2nd vice president slot has two candidates‒ Deborah Freeman and Ruth Benny Wood (Abena Ruthy) ‒ vying for the position.

Gifty Ghansah and Rev. Edward Edusa-Eyison are going for national welfare officer and the national treasurer positions respectively.

The national organiser position will go to Chizzy Nii Adu Wailer, whereas Sylvia Bosompem Amponsah and Samuel Kofi Agyemang will compete in the general secretary position.